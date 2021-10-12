‘DO IT FOR BABYDOG’ Prize Winners – Oct. 12, 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has begun to announce the final group of winners for the second round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.
Katelyn Lambert of Harrisville and Joseph Littlepage of Point Pleasant have each won a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.
On Friday, Gov. Justice awarding a brand new Corvette to Staff Sgt. Michael Beall — a firefighter with the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
We will continue to update this list as names become available.
Full Ride College Scholarship Winners
Katelyn Lambert, Harrisville
Joseph Littlepage, Point Pleasant
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
2021 Corvette Winner
Michael Beall, Hedgesville (announced Friday)
Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner
Janice Robinette, Morgantown
$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner
Jennifer Goldcamp, Morgantown
Free Gas for 10 Years Winners
Vickie Kuhn, Danville
Denver Logue, Bluefield
Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners
David Robinson, Williamstown
Kimberly Tharp, Romney
Zero-Turn Lawn Mower Winners
Nancy Martin, Ellenboro
[TO BE ANNOUNCED]
WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Johnathon Bailey, Charleston
Hulse Budd, Huntington
Randall Keplinger, Petersburg
Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners
Brandi Corbitt, Dry Fork
Jill Ennis, St. Albans
Kenneth Kerns, Kenna
Ski Resort Season Passes Winners
Kayla Corley, Fairmont
John Gorby, Moundsville
Robin Helmick, Ronceverte
Mark McCoy, Wheeling
Polly Obugene, Beckley