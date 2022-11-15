DHHR to host In Person hiring event in Lewisburg

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will host an in-person hiring event in Lewisburg on Thursday, November 17, from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM on 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3.

DHHR will interview for open positions in the department’s Bureau for Social Services and Bureau for Family Assistance.

The event will interview for the following positions:

Interested applicants may register for an interview by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-389-6058.

