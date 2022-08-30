DHHR to host hiring event in Greenbrier County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event at the Greenbrier County DHHR office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 1.

Greenbrier DHHR is offering interviews for child protective services workers, child protective services worker trainees, and social service workers for Youth Services. The office is at 316 Maplewood Avenue, Suite 3, in Lewisburg.

Email DHHRJobs@wv.goov or call 304-558-7816 to register for an interview time at the hiring event. For more information on DHHR hiring events or job openings, visit DHHR.wv.gov.

