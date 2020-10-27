DHHR reports record daily number of 483 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 27, 2020, there have been 742,191 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,706 total cases and 432 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 766 696 70 21 Greenbrier 194 140 54 4 McDowell 120 86 34 0 Mercer 732 435 297 30 Monroe 249 170 79 8 Nicholas 182 136 46 3 Pocahontas 69 63 6 0 Raleigh 780 647 133 9 Summers 109 72 37 1 Wyoming 256 137 119 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 221 74 26

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Upshur County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, an 87-year old female from Jefferson County, an 83-year old female from Cabell County, and a 54-year old male from Raleigh County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents are in our thoughts.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (182), Berkeley (1,569), Boone (352), Braxton (63), Brooke (219), Cabell (1,396), Calhoun (35), Clay (61), Doddridge (70), Fayette (766), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (194), Hampshire (127), Hancock (219), Hardy (106), Harrison (648), Jackson (385), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (3,624), Lewis (82), Lincoln (244), Logan (751), Marion (377), Marshall (316), Mason (175), McDowell (120), Mercer (732), Mineral (218), Mingo (574), Monongalia (2,298), Monroe (249), Morgan (147), Nicholas (182), Ohio (528), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (69), Preston (199), Putnam (863), Raleigh (780), Randolph (412), Ritchie (36), Roane (106), Summers (109), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (257), Wayne (580), Webster (29), Wetzel (173), Wirt (51), Wood (580), Wyoming (256).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Nicholas County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 27, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center-West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Lincoln County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marion County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 27, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mingo County Health Department, 101 Logan Street, Williamson, WV (Call ahead: 304-235-3570)

Monroe County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 27, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Mountaineer Community Health Center, 783 Winchester Street, Paw Paw, WV (By appointment. Please call 304-947-5500)

Putnam County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Ritchie County, October 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Summers County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

Taylor County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV AND 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

Wetzel County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

Wyoming County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Wednesday, October 28 in Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Braxton County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Brooke County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Brooke High School, 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location,190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Kanawha County, October 28, 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM, K-Mart Parking Lot, 6531 MacCorkle Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots and HIV testing offered)

Lincoln County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Logan County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cameron High School, 2102 Blue and Gold Road, Cameron, WV AND 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Firefighters Lane, Chattaroy, WV

Monongalia County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, West Virginia University Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Ritchie County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 28, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Glade Elementary Parking Lot, 25 Mill Street, Cowen, WV

Wetzel County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

Wyoming County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.