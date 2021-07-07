DHHR reports no new COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 7, 2021, there have been 3,030,600 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,346 total cases and 2,901 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,915 2,897 18 80 Greenbrier 2,006 1,974 32 64 McDowell 1,232 1,228 4 26 Mercer 3,445 3,355 90 128 Monroe 1,025 1,004 21 17 Nicholas 1,355 1,331 24 22 Pocahontas 413 411 2 12 Raleigh 5,108 5,070 38 98 Summers 726 721 5 22 Wyoming 1,986 1,969 17 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 62 22 8

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours. CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,864), Boone (2,180), Braxton (1,020), Brooke (2,249), Cabell (8,894), Calhoun (396), Clay (543), Doddridge (646), Fayette (3,560), Gilmer (888), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,903), Hampshire (1,928), Hancock (2,845), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,211), Jackson (2,265), Jefferson (4,806), Kanawha (15,507), Lewis (1,301), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,305), Marion (4,660), Marshall (3,540), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,616), Mercer (5,201), Mineral (2,993), Mingo (2,774), Monongalia (9,400), Monroe (1,226), Morgan (1,231), Nicholas (1,908), Ohio (4,319), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,965), Putnam (5,336), Raleigh (7,103), Randolph (2,863), Ritchie (762), Roane (665), Summers (865), Taylor (1,285), Tucker (547), Tyler (749), Upshur (1,975), Wayne (3,183), Webster (547), Wetzel (1,394), Wirt (457), Wood (7,954), Wyoming (2,060). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Jefferson County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information. West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Putnam, Ritchie, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties. Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 138 S Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

Related