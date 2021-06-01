DHHR reports more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 1, 2021, there have been 2,923,215 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 161,858 total cases and 2,797 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Randolph County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 78-year old female from Wirt County, a 45-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We have lost far too many West Virginians over the course of this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is critical that all who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine schedule an appointment with their medical provider, local pharmacy or through a community vaccination clinic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,498), Berkeley (12,694), Boone (2,165), Braxton (975), Brooke (2,227), Cabell (8,804), Calhoun (369), Clay (539), Doddridge (625), Fayette (3,516), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,294), Greenbrier (2,860), Hampshire (1,907), Hancock (2,838), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (6,027), Jackson (2,207), Jefferson (4,762), Kanawha (15,331), Lewis (1,266), Lincoln (1,551), Logan (3,220), Marion (4,567), Marshall (3,519), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,597), Mercer (5,064), Mineral (2,925), Mingo (2,691), Monongalia (9,347), Monroe (1,176), Morgan (1,221), Nicholas (1,855), Ohio (4,286), Pendleton (712), Pleasants (955), Pocahontas (678), Preston (2,941), Putnam (5,287), Raleigh (6,971), Randolph (2,775), Ritchie (751), Roane (650), Summers (840), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (543), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,935), Wayne (3,167), Webster (531), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (448), Wood (7,892), Wyoming (2,026).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.

