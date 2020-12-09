DHHR reports highest single-day total of COVID-related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 9, 2020, there have been 1,250,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 58,462 total cases and 901 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,184 940 244 39 Greenbrier 502 59 443 12 McDowell 613 87 526 2 Mercer 1,179 518 661 45 Monroe 387 242 145 10 Nicholas 351 135 216 5 Pocahontas 206 136 70 2 Raleigh 1,529 1,179 350 18 Summers 270 202 68 11 Wyoming 852 532 320 11

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 650 180 77

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Wyoming County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 54-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Mineral County, an 83-year old female from Mineral County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, a 64-year old female from Mineral County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Gilmer County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from Hardy County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Ritchie County, and a 78-year old male from Wood County.

“As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (540), Berkeley (4,122), Boone (753), Braxton (154), Brooke (891), Cabell (3,581), Calhoun (92), Clay (170), Doddridge (152), Fayette (1,284), Gilmer (228), Grant (520), Greenbrier (721), Hampshire (516), Hancock (1,085), Hardy (441), Harrison (1,794), Jackson (834), Jefferson (1,677), Kanawha (6,599), Lewis (298), Lincoln (507), Logan (1,169), Marion (1,127), Marshall (1,570), Mason (705), McDowell (700), Mercer (1,617), Mineral (1,733), Mingo (1,075), Monongalia (3,796), Monroe (438), Morgan (387), Nicholas (455), Ohio (1,873), Pendleton (147), Pleasants (139), Pocahontas (281), Preston (903), Putnam (2,353), Raleigh (1,894), Randolph (837), Ritchie (219), Roane (223), Summers (307), Taylor (447), Tucker (207), Tyler (194), Upshur (587), Wayne (1,238), Webster (94), Wetzel (489), Wirt (144), Wood (3,248), Wyoming (907).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 9, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Follansbee Community Center, 1425 Main Street, Follansbee, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Union Education Complex (School at Mt. Storm), 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Moorefield Armory, 167 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV

Harrison County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; 304-623-9308 and pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center, 431 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, New Haven Community Center, Layne Street, New Haven, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Magic Mart, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Additional testing will be held on Thursday, December 10 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Pocahontas, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.