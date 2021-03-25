DHHR reports deaths in Fayette, Kanawha and Wood counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 25, 2021, there have been 2,393,602 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 139,251 total cases and 2,624 total deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,434 2,146 288 74 Greenbrier 1,730 1,642 88 60 McDowell 1,102 1,039 63 22 Mercer 2,922 2,774 148 120 Monroe 847 818 29 15 Nicholas 1,007 838 169 15 Pocahontas 384 377 7 9 Raleigh 3,827 3,350 477 67 Summers 606 589 17 23 Wyoming 1,738 1,672 66 38

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 219 74 21

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 44-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We share in the loss of these great West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts and sympathies are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,375), Boone (1,718), Braxton (828), Brooke (2,050), Cabell (8,260), Calhoun (240), Clay (386), Doddridge (512), Fayette (2,912), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,159), Greenbrier (2,474), Hampshire (1,595), Hancock (2,617), Hardy (1,370), Harrison (5,081), Jackson (1,747), Jefferson (3,914), Kanawha (12,772), Lewis (1,087), Lincoln (1,339), Logan (2,917), Marion (3,872), Marshall (3,154), Mason (1,848), McDowell (1,406), Mercer (4,351), Mineral (2,623), Mingo (2,266), Monongalia (8,515), Monroe (1,007), Morgan (979), Nicholas (1,355), Ohio (3,782), Pendleton (647), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (611), Preston (2,687), Putnam (4,461), Raleigh (5,262), Randolph (2,446), Ritchie (638), Roane (511), Summers (719), Taylor (1,134), Tucker (514), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,761), Wayne (2,710), Webster (433), Wetzel (1,146), Wirt (367), Wood (7,378), Wyoming (1,803).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Webster counties.

March 25

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road S., West Union, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Ruby Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (Dining Hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County:

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 W. Webster Road, Craigsville, WV https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Raleigh County:

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Webster County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.