DHHR reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 22, 2020, there have been 1,404,107 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 74,737 total cases and 1,171 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 52-year old female from Grant County, an 86-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hampshire County, a 67-year old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 92-year old female from Mineral County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Harrison County, an 89-year old female from Monongalia County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Monongalia County, a 100-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 63-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old female from Preston County, a 48-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Preston County, an 89-year old male from Monongalia County, an 84-year old male from Nicholas County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old male from Hancock County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 94-year old male from Hancock County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from Preston County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old male from Preston County, and an 82-year old female from Mineral County.

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect our residents.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (624), Berkeley (5,348), Boone (942), Braxton (227), Brooke (1,213), Cabell (4,593), Calhoun (116), Clay (236), Doddridge (212), Fayette (1,536), Gilmer (295), Grant (683), Greenbrier (1,194), Hampshire (832), Hancock (1,609), Hardy (661), Harrison (2,478), Jackson (1,027), Jefferson (2,108), Kanawha (7,904), Lewis (421), Lincoln (671), Logan (1,449), Marion (1,510), Marshall (1,801), Mason (906), McDowell (830), Mercer (2,303), Mineral (2,000), Mingo (1,261), Monongalia (4,778), Monroe (556), Morgan (560), Nicholas (576), Ohio (2,282), Pendleton (235), Pleasants (303), Pocahontas (319), Preston (1,352), Putnam (2,725), Raleigh (2,408), Randolph (1,007), Ritchie (301), Roane (264), Summers (374), Taylor (593), Tucker (276), Tyler (290), Upshur (739), Wayne (1,526), Webster (121), Wetzel (601), Wirt (185), Wood (4,336), Wyoming (1,040).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please note the new section of the Dashboard Overview page showing the total number of vaccines received and administered. This information will be updated along with the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. One-time testing events are scheduled in Barbour, Boone, Cabell, Calhoun, Hampshire, Jefferson, Mercer, Mingo, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. Additional free testing, such as recurring testing and pharmacy drive-through offerings can be located on the testing map at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.