DHHR reports 29 new COVID-related deaths, including in Greenbrier, Fayette, and Raleigh counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 8, 2020, there have been 1,236,850 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 57,060 total cases and 870 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,173 928 245 39 Greenbrier 494 63 431 12 McDowell 611 90 521 2 Mercer 1,157 517 640 41 Monroe 383 243 140 10 Nicholas 343 127 216 5 Pocahontas 205 133 72 2 Raleigh 1,493 1,130 363 18 Summers 270 191 79 11 Wyoming 811 484 327 11

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 646 187 80

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 59-year old female from Marshall County, a 62-year old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year old female from Boone County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 96-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Jefferson County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 70-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year old female from Grant County, an 80-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, and a 65-year old male from Cabell County.

“Over the past few days, we have lost an additional 29 West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all resident to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY:

Barbour (536), Berkeley (4,009), Boone (736), Braxton (153), Brooke (845), Cabell (3,470), Calhoun (92), Clay (161), Doddridge (147), Fayette (1,272), Gilmer (225), Grant (507), Greenbrier (707), Hampshire (476), Hancock (1,035), Hardy (420), Harrison (1,747), Jackson (798), Jefferson (1,638), Kanawha (6,478), Lewis (290), Lincoln (490), Logan (1,160), Marion (1,104), Marshall (1,538), Mason (685), McDowell (693), Mercer (1,581), Mineral (1,645), Mingo (1,062), Monongalia (3,738), Monroe (432), Morgan (373), Nicholas (442), Ohio (1,850), Pendleton (139), Pleasants (136), Pocahontas (277), Preston (871), Putnam (2,310), Raleigh (1,832), Randolph (808), Ritchie (215), Roane (223), Summers (302), Taylor (443), Tucker (204), Tyler (188), Upshur (579), Wayne (1,220), Webster (89), Wetzel (481), Wirt (141), Wood (3,191), Wyoming (876).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Braxton County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Upcoming free COVID-19 testing daily events:

December 8, 2020

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Grant County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire County Fairgrounds, (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wardensville War Memorial Building, 190 E. Main Street, Wardensville, WV

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. Main Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, (front parking lot), 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant High School, 280 Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mercer County

9:00 AM –12:00 PM – Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Nazarene Camp, 6461 Webster Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station #9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church, 2034 Webster Pike Route 119 South, Grafton, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, WVU-Parkersburg, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration www.ipsumcovidresults.com)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Additional testing will be held on Wednesday, December 9 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Nicholas, Ohio, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

There are many ways to obtain free testing in West Virginia. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for more testing options.