DHHR reminds West Virginians how to connect with mobile crisis response teams

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health reminds residents that Mobile Crisis Response and Stabilization Teams are available statewide by calling 844-HELP4WV (844-435-7498).

HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral line connect adults and children with crisis response teams to address behavioral health crises by phone. Some West Virginians also have the option to receive care in person from local crisis teams.

Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Teams are available statewide. Adult Mobile Crisis Response Teams are in Greenbrier and Nicholas Counties, with additional counties in development.

To learn more about HELP4WV, visit www.help4wv.com.

For more information about behavioral health resources for children and families, visit kidsthrive.org.

