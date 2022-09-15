DHHR reminds residents of affordable connectivity program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents participating in select government assistance programs that they are eligible for the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity program (ACP). ACP offers eligible households discounts up to $30 monthly for internet service plans. Additionally, ACP offers a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase devices such as laptops and tablets from participating providers if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Qualifying programs include:

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)

Medicaid

WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children)

Supplemental Security Income

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit

Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Eligibility Provision schools

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

ACP Applicants must provide proof of participation in programs by displaying a card, letter, or official document. Residents whose income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible for ACP.

Related