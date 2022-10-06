DHHR recommends flu vaccines to West Virginians of all ages

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) advises West Virginians 6 months and older to get a flu vaccination as the season approaches.

Typical flu symptoms include fever, body aches, extreme tiredness, and dry cough. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms should consult their physician.

The best time to get vaccinations is before the end of October. However, individuals should still get vaccinated through fall or winter to protect themselves.

DHHR also urges residents to get their COVID-19 vaccinations and Omicron boosters. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are safe to obtain on the same day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends adults 65 years and older receive obtain vaccines with higher doses. However, individuals should still receive a standard amount if higher doses are unavailable.

Additional steps to fight the flu:

Wash your hands frequently

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Wipe down frequently touched surfaces with a disinfectant

Stay home when you are sick

To find a flu vaccine site, please visit vaccines.gov to select the best-fit vaccine option. For more information about the flu, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/prevent/flushot.htm.

