DHHR recognizes National depression and mental health screening month

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – In recognition of National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources promotes understanding the signs and symptoms of mental health issues.

According to the National Alliance on mental illness, depression impacts one in every five adults and one in every six youths ages 6 to 17.

Various factors can threaten an individual’s mental health, such as stress, significant life changes, or overwhelming responsibilities. Screening helps identify these and any underlying disorders impacting an individual’s mental health.

Additionally, screening assesses risk factors related to genetics and environment for early detection and treatment of mental health disorders.

The Department also recommends mental health screenings for pregnant and postpartum women who may experience perinatal mood disorders.

DHHR’s Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) provides mental health resources through its referral services.

DHHR advises anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of mental health disorders to seek assistance.

Resources include the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline providing 24/7 free and confidential support, prevention, and crisis resources via phone, text, or chat.

HELP4WV offers 24/7 confidential support, resource referrals, and a children’s crisis line. West Virginians can call HELP4WV at 844-HELP4WV, text at 844-435-7498, or chat at www.help4wv.com.

HELP304 offers social and emotional counseling from professional crisis counselors available by phone at 1-877-HELP304, text at 1-877-435-7304, or chat at help304.com.

