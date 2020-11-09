DHHR confirms over 400 new cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)-The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 9, 2020, there have been 854,290 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 28,805 total cases and 530 deaths.

The dashboard update was delayed today due to multiple vendor issues that began on Saturday.

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 80-year old male from Berkeley County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”

Additional deaths: As Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer, mentioned during today’s Governor’s briefing, COVID-19 deaths are immediately reportable by local providers to the local health department as a category one reportable disease. Local health departments are required to report them immediately to DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services.

The deaths listed below were not reported through the normal route but were flagged by DHHR’s Vital Registration Office and reported to the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services. Upon review, it has been determined that 23 are confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 4 are probable COVID-19 deaths.

As a check and balance, the Vital Registration Office is a required reporter to the Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services and ensures all deaths with documented COVID-19 as a cause of death or contributing factors are investigated and reported.

Additional deaths reported: 77-year old male from Boone County, 88-year old male from Brooke County, 93-year old female from Logan County, 80-year old female from Fayette County, 54-year old male from Fayette County, 85-year old male from Harrison County, 85-year old female from Jefferson County, 77-year old male from Kanawha County, 69-year old female from Kanawha County, 69-year old female from Putnam County, 95-year old male from Kanawha County, 93-year old male from Kanawha County, 81-year old male from Kanawha County, 88-year old female from Kanawha County, 63-year old female from Kanawha County, 78-year old female from Kanawha County, 73-year old male from Kanawha County, 54-year old male from Fayette County, 76-year old female from Raleigh County, 78-year old female from Logan County, 79-year old male from Putnam County, 75-year old male from Putnam County, 70-year old male from Putnam County, 86-year old female from Putnam County, 76-year old female from Putnam County, 78-year old male from Raleigh County, and 76-year old male from Mercer County.

To support timely reporting of COVID-19 deaths, providers, hospitals, and local health departments can access the death reporting form and instructions on the WVDHHR website on the local health tab https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/health-dept.aspx

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (223), Berkeley (1,948), Boone (458), Braxton (89), Brooke (294), Cabell (1,838), Calhoun (38), Clay (75), Doddridge (78), Fayette (851), Gilmer (118), Grant (212), Greenbrier (258), Hampshire (176), Hancock (284), Hardy (120), Harrison (763), Jackson (462), Jefferson (761), Kanawha (4,194), Lewis (155), Lincoln (306), Logan (843), Marion (503), Marshall (596), Mason (200), McDowell (176), Mercer (922), Mineral (365), Mingo (749), Monongalia (2,532), Monroe (282), Morgan (182), Nicholas (219), Ohio (803), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (77), Preston (279), Putnam (1,157), Raleigh (993), Randolph (487), Ritchie (73), Roane (120), Summers (173), Taylor (184), Tucker (70), Tyler (84), Upshur (311), Wayne (688), Webster (42), Wetzel (274), Wirt (59), Wood (1,102), Wyoming (434).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.