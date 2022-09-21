DHHR announces supplemental payment for low income energy assistance program recipients

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced individuals participating in the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) will receive a supplemental payment this year. The payment ranges from $25 to $465 and is contingent on the amount LIEAP assistance has paid the utility provider or client for bulk fuel.

The company that provides the primary heating source for the recipient’s home will receive the supplemental payment. However, LIEAP recipients that participate in the program for bulk fuel will receive a check by mail. LIEAP recipients should receive the one-time supplemental payment by the end of September.

