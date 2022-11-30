DHHR announces reporting structure changes and hiring freeze

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch announces additional changes due to the McChrystal Group’s organizational study of the department at Governor Justice’s direction.

DHHR is centralizing the reporting structures of the staff in Finance, Management Information Services, Human Resources Management, and Purchasing.

Finance staff in each bureau and office will report to DHHR’s Chief Financial Officer, Tara Buckner.

Technology staff will report to DHHR’s Chief Information Officer, Shaun Charles. Purchasing staff will report to Director of the Office of Administration, Warren Keefer.

All human resources staff will report to DHHR’s Director of the Office of Human Resources Management, Angie Ferris.

DHHR has enacted a temporary hiring freeze. However, they will still hire for positions of critical need after the approval of requests by the respective Deputy Secretary, Office of Human Resources Management, and DHHR Secretary.

For more information on DHHR’s top-to-bottom review and efforts moving forward, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/DHHR-Moving-Forward.aspx.

Related