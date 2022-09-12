DHHR announces increase in pay rates for home and community based service providers

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announce that the DHHR’s Medicaid program will provide additional federal funds to increase rates for Home and Community-Based Service Providers.

The funding stems from a critical need for home health care workers that serve vulnerable West Virginia residents. DHHR’s Bureau for Medical Services is seeking approval from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and anticipates funding to be available in October.

The $240 million funding will help recruit and retain the workforce through programs such as the Aged and Disabled Waiver, Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Waiver, and Children with Serious Emotional Disorders Waiver. Additionally, a minimum of 85% of funds will increase wages and benefits for direct care workers.

