DHHR announces 300+ new cases of COVID-19, a death in Greenbrier County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 22, 2020, there have been 704,001 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,057 total cases and 418 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 739 669 70 20 Greenbrier 165 138 27 4 McDowell 107 80 27 0 Mercer 625 420 205 30 Monroe 214 164 50 8 Nicholas 179 121 58 3 Pocahontas 66 61 5 0 Raleigh 702 611 91 8 Summers 88 59 29 1 Wyoming 202 114 88 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 188 63 21

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 77-year old male from Marshall County, a 95-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 73-year old female from Hancock County, and an 80-year old male from Brooke County.

“The loss of five additional lives is difficult to report,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch. “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (166), Berkeley (1,473), Boone (318), Braxton (51), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,266), Calhoun (33), Clay (56), Doddridge (67), Fayette (739), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (163), Hampshire (122), Hancock (198), Hardy (102), Harrison (629), Jackson (363), Jefferson (545), Kanawha (3,426), Lewis (70), Lincoln (221), Logan (727), Marion (366), Marshall (267), Mason (168), McDowell (107), Mercer (625), Mineral (204), Mingo (538), Monongalia (2,248), Monroe (214), Morgan (114), Nicholas (179), Ohio (485), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (66), Preston (186), Putnam (810), Raleigh (702), Randolph (395), Ritchie (33), Roane (92), Summers (88), Taylor (164), Tucker (60), Tyler (28), Upshur (233), Wayne (523), Webster (25), Wetzel (112), Wirt (35), Wood (513), Wyoming (202).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mineral, Taylor, and Webster counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Braxton County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Brooke County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Old Wellsburg Middle School, 1447 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 22, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 22, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Doddridge County, October 22, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Lincoln County, October 22, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County, October 22, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, October 22, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 22, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Putnam County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Care, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Taylor County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 22, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County, October 22, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Baker Addison Park, Webster Springs, WV

Wirt County, October 22, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 22, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Friday, October 23 in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

For testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.