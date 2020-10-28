DHHR announces 300+ new cases for sixth time in one week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 28, 2020, there have been 747,304 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 23,064 total cases and 436 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 776 703 73 21 Greenbrier 195 147 48 4 McDowell 122 87 35 0 Mercer 748 440 308 31 Monroe 251 170 81 8 Nicholas 183 140 43 3 Pocahontas 70 65 5 0 Raleigh 798 659 139 9 Summers 112 72 40 1 Wyoming 285 137 148 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 226 83 27

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 73-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, and an 84-year old female from Ohio County. “As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (181), Berkeley (1,604), Boone (353), Braxton (65), Brooke (226), Cabell (1,427), Calhoun (35), Clay (62), Doddridge (71), Fayette (776), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (195), Hampshire (130), Hancock (224), Hardy (107), Harrison (649), Jackson (386), Jefferson (599), Kanawha (3,650), Lewis (87), Lincoln (249), Logan (757), Marion (380), Marshall (329), Mason (175), McDowell (122), Mercer (748), Mineral (219), Mingo (600), Monongalia (2,307), Monroe (251), Morgan (150), Nicholas (183), Ohio (541), Pendleton (76), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (70), Preston (199), Putnam (879), Raleigh (798), Randolph (416), Ritchie (37), Roane (106), Summers (112), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (33), Upshur (263), Wayne (586), Webster (31), Wetzel (178), Wirt (53), Wood (591), Wyoming (285).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, Webster, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Braxton County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Brooke County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Brooke High School, 29 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location,190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Kanawha County, October 28, 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM, K-Mart Parking Lot, 6531 MacCorkle Avenue, Charleston, WV (flu shots and HIV testing offered)

Lincoln County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Logan County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Marshall County, October 28, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cameron High School, 2102 Blue and Gold Road, Cameron, WV AND 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mingo County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Firefighters Lane, Chattaroy, WV

Monongalia County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, West Virginia University Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *call to schedule 304-258-1513, option 1

Ritchie County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 28, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 28, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County, October 28, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Glade Elementary Parking Lot, 25 Mill Street, Cowen, WV

Wetzel County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

Wyoming County, October 28, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Thursday, October 29 in Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Doddridge, Lincoln, Marion, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Wetzel, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Van Fire Department, 45 Sydney Street, Van, WV

Cabell County, October 29, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Clay County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Lincoln County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Handley Funeral Home, 7350 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mercer County, October 29, 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

Mingo County, October 29, 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

Monroe County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Putnam County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County, October 29, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wetzel County, October 29, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (parking lot behind the department)

Wyoming County, October 29, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.