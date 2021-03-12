DHHR adds 165 previously unreported COVID-related deaths to statewide death toll

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 12, 2021, there have been 2,280,054 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 134,842 total cases and 2,511 total deaths.

In the past 24 hours, DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 98-year old female from Randolph County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from McDowell County, a 78-year old female from Morgan County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County and a 54-year old female from Kanawha County.

As previously noted, there were 168 COVID-19 related deaths that were not properly reported to DHHR. That number now stands at 165 deaths. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center had been listed with two deaths, but through the quality assurance process two individuals were determined to have recovered from COVID-19 at the time of death. Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center now has zero deaths not properly reported.

Another death was determined to be a duplicate as it was listed with the first name as the last name on the death report. This death was listed as occurring at Berkeley Medical Center. This facility now has zero deaths not properly reported. DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health will be investigating each instance of non-reported deaths to determine what occurred.

Those include: a 90-year old female from Ohio County, a 75-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Wetzel County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mingo County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 55-year old male from Putnam County, an 86-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 78-year old male from Tyler County, a 61-year old male from Putnam County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, a 94-year old female from Mercer County, a 92-year old female from Wetzel County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Jefferson County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Tyler County, an 82-year old male from Barbour County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Ritchie County, a 78-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Jackson County, a 92-year old male from Jefferson County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old male from Wayne County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 93-year old male from Ritchie County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old male from Tyler County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year old male from Preston County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 59-year old male from Marion County, a 50-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Hancock County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Raleigh County, a 93-year old male from Harrison County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 88-year old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year old female from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Lincoln County, a 97-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, a 66-year old male from Brooke County, an 80-year old female from Mineral County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 69-year old male from Marion County, an 86-year old female from Marshall County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Pleasants County, an 81-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old male from Tyler County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, a 50-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Clay County, a 92-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, a 102-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 92-year old female from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, an 85-year old male from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Hardy County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Harrison County, a 79-year old male from Barbour County, an 81-year old male from Boone County, a 61-year old male from Roane County, a 74-year old female from Marion County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year old male from Pendleton County, a 42-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old female from Monongalia County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Marion County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 84-year old male from Mineral County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 99-year old female from Jackson County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 26-year old female from Putnam County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 76-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old male from Marshall County, a 91-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old male from Brooke County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Monongalia County, a 90-year old male from Mason County, a 91-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Monongalia County, an 87-year old male from Tyler County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Webster County, a 47-year old female from Hardy County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, an 81-year old female from Grant County, an 85-year old male from Wyoming County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, and a 58-year old male from Kanawha County.

“We are devastated to report these additional COVID-19 related deaths. Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our thoughts go out to the families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,283), Berkeley (9,969), Boone (1,633), Braxton (788), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,055), Calhoun (234), Clay (380), Doddridge (479), Fayette (2,760), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,124), Greenbrier (2,445), Hampshire (1,558), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,308), Harrison (4,943), Jackson (1,697), Jefferson (3,692), Kanawha (12,322), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,269), Logan (2,771), Marion (3,764), Marshall (3,089), Mason (1,805), McDowell (1,385), Mercer (4,276), Mineral (2,601), Mingo (2,185), Monongalia (8,260), Monroe (976), Morgan (943), Nicholas (1,237), Ohio (3,691), Pendleton (623), Pleasants (811), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,612), Putnam (4,330), Raleigh (4,888), Randolph (2,426), Ritchie (630), Roane (508), Summers (705), Taylor (1,094), Tucker (509), Tyler (638), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,616), Webster (338), Wetzel (1,106), Wirt (360), Wood (7,226), Wyoming (1,768).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For daily testing events, as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx