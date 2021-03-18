Derrick Price ready to lead Bluefield State athletics full-time

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Derrick Price as he adapts to his new role as the full-time athletic director at Bluefield State College. He was previously both the interim athletic director and head men’s basketball coach.

Price played in a significant role in the college’s announcement last summer that they would more than double the number of varsity sports teams on campus, from 10 to 22. While several on-campus facilities are already able to host the new teams, Price is also arranging for teams to play at additional venues, such as Mitchell Stadium for football.

He says the excitement of adding new sports has helped with the tension of the “high-risk, high-reward” situation of expanding the program during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is confident of the college’s future when the pandemic ends.

WOAY Sports will have more from Price later this week.