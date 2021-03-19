Derrick Price discusses new role, program expansion

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hear more from our conversation with Bluefield State College athletic director Derrick Price.

He resigned his position as head men’s basketball coach to become the athletic director on a full-time basis, and a search for a new head coach is underway. Price says he did explore the option of staying head coach, but is thankful for this chance to continue interacting with basketball players, as well as more student-athletes.

Price also talks about Bluefield State adding 12 new varsity sports for the 2020-21 school year, raising the total to 22 sports. He says the college deciding on adding those teams at one time, instead of staggering them over several years.