Deputies release identity of suspect involved in police chase

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Deputies have released the name of the suspect involved in the cross county chase yesterday.

According to a press release from Sheriff Nunley, 24 year old Lance Jacob Strnad from Lakewood, Ohio has been arrested. On November 4, 2020, Cpl. J.D. Ellison was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for a defective equipment violation on Route 19 in Summersville. While speaking to Strnad, he refused to follow commands and fled into Fayette County where he eventually crashed in the Mount Hope dip area of Route 19. Strnad will be charged with the felony offense of fleeing.

Summersville PD, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayetteville PD, Oak Hill PD, Mt. Hope PD and WV State Police all assisted.