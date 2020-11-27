Deputies need assistance in identifying suspect in theft investigation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Deputies are asking the public for assistance after a vehicle was stolen from a dealership.

On November 26, 2020 deputies responded to a theft from a vehicle at Sheets Chrysler Dodge in Skeleton, WV. The victim had various items stolen. An in-car camera caught the suspect on video. Deputies need your assistance in identifying the suspect, a white male.

Anyone with any information on there whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. J. L. Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.