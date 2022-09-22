Department of Labor’s emergency unit wins world championship at international mine rescue competition

Washington, DC (WOAY) – The U.S. Department of Labor announced the department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration’s “Mine Emergency Unit” finished first at the international Mines Rescue competition held in Beaver from September 11 -16. Mine Rescue teams from around the World traveled to compete in the event following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition included challenges based on emergency scenarios such as mine fires and roof collapses. Teams simulated rescues, fighting fires, high-angle rope rescues, and other technical skills. Additionally, the event provided learning opportunities to develop mine rescue skills and response readiness further.

Among the event’s top finishers were Consol Energy’s “Bailey Blue Team” from Pittsburgh, Doe Run Company’s “Maroon Team” from St. Louis, and Genesis Alkali’s “Blue Team” from Green River, Wyoming. This year’s competition included four teams from the U.S.; five from Canada; three from Australia, India, and Zambia; two from Colombia; and one from Poland and Finland.

