Demolition on houses in Alderson begins

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Work in Alderson has begun on nine houses that are being demolished through a grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection REAP program.

The house that was taken down today will allow for the construction of a new water plant, part of an 8.3 million dollar water hazard mitigation project.

Mayor Copenhaver said in a Facebook post that the family the town bought the house from is helping design the new plant. It will have a porch to help blend it in with the rest of the neighborhood.

