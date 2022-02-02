Davide Hudson trial concludes, found guilty on all six counts

RALEIGH COUNTY, (WOAY) – A verdict is in for the Davide Hudson trial.

Following a fatal shooting in 2018, Hudson was convicted today of killing Amber Meadows at the Travelodge off of Harper Road in Beckley.

Hudson was found guilty on all six counts, including three counts of kidnapping, first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy.

Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said, “It’s a sobering day when you sit and watch a trial like this and you know we’re in a country that has a system of rules and laws. To see that process play out and get justice for Ms. Meadows and the other women and to essentially receive life sentences…”

Hudson will be in custody at the Southern Regional Jail until sentencing, which is set for Feb. 23.

Related