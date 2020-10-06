Darius Stills wins Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week honors

WOAY – West Virginia senior defensive tackle Darius Stills has been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

He shares the honor with TCU safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt.

Stills lived in the Baylor backfield on Saturday, racking up 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He finished with four tackles overall. In three games this season, Stills has 4.5 tackles for loss.

Ahead of this season, Stills was named the conference’s preseason defensive player of the year. So far, according to his coach, he’s lived up to that billing.

“I thought that Darius Stills played like the preseason hype he’s been given,” said head coach Neal Brown after the team’s double-overtime win. “I thought he played extremely well.”