Dancing with the Stars Team Tiffany Kapp and Chris Grose to host end of summer luau fundraiser on August 27

Ghent, WV (WOAY) – United Way of Southern West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars participants, Team Tiffany Kapp and Chris Grose, are hosting an end-of-summer luau fundraiser for the United Way on Saturday, August 27.

The luau will begin at 6:00 pm at the Flat Top Lake Pavillion in Ghent. Event tickets will cost $100, providing guests with food, drinks, and entry to the Cash Club. Anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets by calling (571)215-3730.

The United Way of Southern West Virginia will host the Dancing with the Stars event on September 23 at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. The Dancing with the Stars fundraiser and other UWSWV events support the organization’s annual campaign fund, allowing them to serve partner agencies across Southern West Virginia.

Anyone interested in supporting Dancing with the Stars teams like Team Tiffany and Chris can visit https://unitedwayswvstars.org/.

