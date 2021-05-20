Dameron man arrested on malicious wounding, other charges

DAMERON, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is behind bars on charges of malicious wounding, unlawful restraint and attempt to commit a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, Seldon Dickens unawfully wounded and attempted to sexually assault a female victim.

He held her down and struck her multiple times in the face. Dickens also allegedly held a knife to the victim’s throat and beat her with a walking stick.

Dickens is arrested for the felony charges of malicious wounding and attempt to commit a felony, as well as the misdemeanor charge of unlawful restraint. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $100,000 bond.

