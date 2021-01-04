Daily percent positive rate sits at 13.81%

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 4, 2021, there have been 1,548,855 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 91,886 total cases and 1,396 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 1,662 1,131 531 48 Greenbrier 1,101 177 924 36 McDowell 822 479 343 6 Mercer 2,108 518 1,590 54 Monroe 602 333 269 11 Nicholas 538 227 311 8 Pocahontas 253 221 32 9 Raleigh 2,185 1,400 785 30 Summers 418 258 160 17 Wyoming 1,153 855 298 21

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 799 205 91

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old male from Pleasants County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old female from Barbour County, a 70-year old male from Barbour County, a 28-year old male from Grant County, a 67-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from Roane County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Brooke County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 54-year old female from Brooke County.

“These are holes in our hearts and communities,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our lives have been forever changed by the pandemic.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (835), Berkeley (6,651), Boone (1,102), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,510), Cabell (5,522), Calhoun (140), Clay (271), Doddridge (275), Fayette (1,884), Gilmer (437), Grant (807), Greenbrier (1,619), Hampshire (1,055), Hancock (1,997), Hardy (834), Harrison (3,195), Jackson (1,251), Jefferson (2,513), Kanawha (9,072), Lewis (577), Lincoln (823), Logan (1,784), Marion (2,084), Marshall (2,219), Mason (1,091), McDowell (1,028), Mercer (3,111), Mineral (2,145), Mingo (1,532), Monongalia (5,635), Monroe (700), Morgan (687), Nicholas (747), Ohio (2,642), Pendleton (331), Pleasants (595), Pocahontas (368), Preston (1,805), Putnam (3,128), Raleigh (2,914), Randolph (1,233), Ritchie (381), Roane (326), Summers (488), Taylor (751), Tucker (355), Tyler (393), Upshur (1,026), Wayne (1,773), Webster (171), Wetzel (742), Wirt (244), Wood (5,297), Wyoming (1,229).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the Dashboard Overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.