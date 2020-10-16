Cyber Security Awareness: stopping scammers and predators

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAYETTE COUNTY (WOAY) – October is Cyber Security Awareness month and that doesn’t just apply to computers.

Scammers after your personal and financial information often call and claim to be someone else. In our area, that is one of the biggest cyber threats to senior citizens. For kids, there’s a much different threat attacking through social media.

“Law enforcement in this area is pretty good at tracking down [sexual predators] and arresting them, but be involved,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley. “You pay the bills. You pay for the cell phone, I’m sure. You pay for their laptop. Get their passwords and get involved. It’s not that you don’t trust your kid, it’s keeping your kid safe.”

Sheriff Fridley says in either case of scammers or predators, it’s important to report the incident to local law enforcement.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR