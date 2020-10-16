Cyber Security Awareness: stopping scammers and predators

FAYETTE COUNTY (WOAY) – October is Cyber Security Awareness month and that doesn’t just apply to computers.

Scammers after your personal and financial information often call and claim to be someone else. In our area, that is one of the biggest cyber threats to senior citizens. For kids, there’s a much different threat attacking through social media.

“Law enforcement in this area is pretty good at tracking down [sexual predators] and arresting them, but be involved,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley. “You pay the bills. You pay for the cell phone, I’m sure. You pay for their laptop. Get their passwords and get involved. It’s not that you don’t trust your kid, it’s keeping your kid safe.”

Sheriff Fridley says in either case of scammers or predators, it’s important to report the incident to local law enforcement.