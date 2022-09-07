CVS to buy home health care provider Signify for $8 billion

Dallas (AP) – CVS is expanding its services to provide care to consumers in their homes. CVS Health is purchasing home health provider Signify Health for $8 billion. The retailer expects to finalize the deal early next year.

CVS has been gradually growing from its roots as a pharmacy into other health industry sectors. For example, CVS Health purchased health insurance company Aetna for $69 billion in 2018. The merger has allowed CVS Health to use its community health resources across the country and Aetna’s network of providers to remove barriers to quality health care.

