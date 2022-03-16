Crusaders rally, advance to Class A semifinals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A 12-point halftime deficit was no match for Greater Beckley Christian, as the Crusaders rallied in the second half to edge defending state champion Man 63-57 in a Class A quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Crusaders’ comeback in the third led to a back-and-forth final quarter, but Man still led by as many as five in that last frame. However, Kendrick Wilson scored the go-ahead basket, as part of his team-high 20 points.

Kaden Smallwood came close to a double-double with 18 points and seven rebounds, while John Rose had 11 points. Caleb Blevins scored 20 points to lead Man.

Greater Beckley will face Tucker County in the Class A semifinals at 11:15 AM Thursday.

