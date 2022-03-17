Crusaders advance to Class A state championship game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Greater Beckley Christian will compete for the Class A boys basketball state championship, after winning a semifinal 48-40 over Tucker County.

Though the tempo of the game was more to the Mountain Lions’ preference, the Crusaders did go out to an 11-2 first-quarter lead, and were able to make plays throughout the game to keep that advantage. The Crusaders, in fact, never trailed Thursday, holding Tucker County under 10 points in three separate quarters.

Kendrick Wilson scored 14 points for Greater Beckley, while Kaden Smallwood had 13 and Seann-David Kadjo chipped in with nine. Ashton Lycliter had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountain Lions.

Greater Beckley will face James Monroe or Huntington St. Joseph Central at 10 AM Saturday for the Class A championship.

