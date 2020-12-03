Criminal complaints released on Azareyiah Mitchell’s murderers

JUMPING BRANCH, WV (WOAY) – The criminal complaints for Azareyiah Mitchell’s murderers, Jalesea Bass and Steve Lawson, have been released.

According to the documents, on Sept. 30, an officer took a complaint of a missing person who was a 17-year-old girl from Fayette County, missing since Sept. 28.

The investigation has revealed that on the morning of Sept. 28, Bass got into a verbal argument with Mitchell while in Jumping Branch. The argument ended with Bass intentionally causing the death of the victim. Steve Lawson was present at the time of the victim’s death.

After Mitchell died, Bass and Lawson conspired and transported the victim’s body out of the State of West Virginia and concealed it.

The investigation revealed the location of the victim’s body, which was recovered by investigating officers.

Bass is charged with Second Degree Murder, Concealment of a Deceased Human Body, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony of Concealment of Deceased Body. She is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Lawson is charged with Accessories after the Fact to Second Degree Murder, Concealment of a Deceased Human Body, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony of Concealment of Deceased Body. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $250,000 bond.