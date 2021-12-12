UPDATE: One person transported following multi-vehicle accident in Bradley

UPDATE (12/12 @ 10:25 p.m.) – HealthNet flew one person to a local hospital from the scene of the accident.

Dispatchers told WOAY that the extent of the injuries is currently unknown and the Northbound lanes of Route-19 are now open.

Law enforcement and first responders are still on scene.

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Several crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Bradley.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told WOAY that they were alerted to the crash at the intersection of Route-19 Southbound and Appalachian Heights Road at 8:22 p.m. Sunday night. The Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Jan Care are all on scene.

Dispatchers said there are three injuries so far and there is a flight on standby for medical transport.

Both Southbound and Northbound lanes of Route-19 are closed at the intersection and all traffic is advised to take an alternate route.

Vehicle Crash on US-19 SB at Appalachian Heights Road.

2 of 2 southbound lanes are closed and 2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.

Raleigh County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) December 13, 2021

