Cracker Barrel Kicks Off Military Family Appreciation Month by Honoring Those Who Have Served

LEBANON, Tenn. (WOAY) – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is inviting guests to join them in one of our nation’s greatest traditions – supporting U.S. military veterans and their families. Today, Cracker Barrel announced that in recognition of Military Family Appreciation Month, it will donate a $10 Cracker Barrel gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold in the month of November (up to $50,000)*, and the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will make an additional $50,000 donation to Operation Homefront – totaling up to $100,000 to support military families this holiday season. Additionally, on Veterans Day – Wednesday, Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will thank the brave men and women who have served our nation by offering all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.

“Cracker Barrel has long supported America’s armed forces and their families, and it is an honor to continue our tradition of offering genuine appreciation to those who serve our nation,” said Jennifer Tate, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cracker Barrel. “In partnership with Operation Homefront, the Cracker Barrel family aims to ensure military families across the country are able to share in the tradition of a warm, homestyle holiday meal this season.”

Operation Homefront serves our country’s military families through short-term critical assistance, long-term stability, and recurring support needs to help veterans and the men and women currently serving our armed forces to overcome many of the challenges intrinsic to military life. “This year has been especially tough for military families impacted by COVID-19, and they need our support now more than ever,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “It’s an honor to join with our amazing Cracker Barrel partners again this year to make the holidays brighter for this very special and deserving group of our fellow citizens.”

In 2016, Cracker Barrel selected Operation Homefront as its flagship nonprofit partner and has since donated more than $1.5 million in financial support and goods to help make a real, lasting difference in the lives of military families. For more than 50 years, Cracker Barrel has proudly supported several military-focused nonprofits to address their needs, including Operation Homefront, Fisher House Foundation and The Legion Fund, among others.

The new Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket features six tender turkey filets hand-breaded and fried until crispy, topped with creamy herbed pan gravy. The Family Meal Basket is served with a new three-cheese squash casserole, choice of one additional side, cranberry relish and buttermilk biscuits.

To place an order for Cracker Barrel’s Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket and support American military families, visit crackerbarrel.com/giveback.