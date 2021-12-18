Crab Orchard Baptist Church hosts annual Christmas community meal

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – The Crab Orchard Baptist Church is delivering hundreds of Christmas ham dinners to anyone throughout the community in need of a hot meal during the holiday season, an effort the church does every year.

And starting early Saturday morning, volunteers were loading up the meals and taking them to elderly people, sick, shut-ins, and others around the community, along with having a drive-thru service so people could pick the meals up at the church.

“During the pandemic we realized that there are still many people who are still afraid,” says Dewey Lowe, a Pastor at Crab Orchard Baptist.

“We want to cast a little bit away from that fear and let them know that there are people who still care for them, and want to make sure that their daily life is a little bit more involved.”

The church holds other meal deliveries throughout the year, this one around Christmas being the biggest.

You can visit the Crab Orchard Baptist Church for more information on the community meals or to become a part of the church.

