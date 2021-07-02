COVID-related deaths reported in Mercer, Wyoming counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – ​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 2, 2021, there have been 3,016,020 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 164,149 total cases and 2,899 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Mercer County and an 83-year old male from Wyoming County. “Vaccines are safe and effective,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are eligible, I am asking you to do your part to end further deaths from the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,515), Berkeley (12,847), Boone (2,179), Braxton (1,018), Brooke (2,247), Cabell (8,888), Calhoun (392), Clay (543), Doddridge (644), Fayette (3,557), Gilmer (885), Grant (1,317), Greenbrier (2,900), Hampshire (1,927), Hancock (2,844), Hardy (1,583), Harrison (6,198), Jackson (2,260), Jefferson (4,800), Kanawha (15,496), Lewis (1,290), Lincoln (1,607), Logan (3,300), Marion (4,655), Marshall (3,538), Mason (2,064), McDowell (1,615), Mercer (5,193), Mineral (2,985), Mingo (2,764), Monongalia (9,399), Monroe (1,223), Morgan (1,227), Nicholas (1,905), Ohio (4,314), Pendleton (725), Pleasants (959), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,959), Putnam (5,331), Raleigh (7,096), Randolph (2,858), Ritchie (761), Roane (665), Summers (864), Taylor (1,282), Tucker (547), Tyler (748), Upshur (1,970), Wayne (3,182), Webster (546), Wetzel (1,392), Wirt (457), Wood (7,948), Wyoming (2,059).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha, McDowell, Ritchie, and Wood counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for thevaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Marshall County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV