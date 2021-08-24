COVID hospitalizations up to almost 500 in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 24, 2021, there have been 3,304,506 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 180,804 total cases and 3,017 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 3,209 2,869 340 86 Greenbrier 2,144 1,943 201 66 McDowell 1,401 1,258 143 27 Mercer 3,803 3,489 314 129 Monroe 1,110 1,016 94 18 Nicholas 1,500 1,330 170 26 Pocahontas 453 437 16 12 Raleigh 5,560 4,937 623 107 Summers 773 720 53 23 Wyoming 2,225 1,990 235 41

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 491 168 68

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 42-year old male from Berkeley County. “Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to this family and encourage all West Virginians ages 12 and older to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.”

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,789), Berkeley (14,057), Boone (2,337), Braxton (1,142), Brooke (2,347), Cabell (10,027), Calhoun (,436), Clay (622), Doddridge (684), Fayette (3,970), Gilmer (967), Grant (1,387), Greenbrier (3,126), Hampshire (2,076), Hancock (2,979), Hardy (1,676), Harrison (6,787), Jackson (2,463), Jefferson (5,151), Kanawha (16,953), Lewis (1,614), Lincoln (1,784), Logan (3,594), Marion (5,088), Marshall (3,940), Mason (2,343), McDowell (1,833), Mercer (5,751), Mineral (3,174), Mingo (3,032), Monongalia (9,984), Monroe (1,347), Morgan (1,392), Nicholas (2,132), Ohio (4,725), Pendleton (769), Pleasants (1,022), Pocahontas (760), Preston (3,114), Putnam (5,911), Raleigh (7,817), Randolph (3,294), Ritchie (818), Roane (766), Summers (929), Taylor (1,462), Tucker (613), Tyler (850), Upshur (2,443), Wayne (3,602), Webster (667), Wetzel (1,666), Wirt (498), Wood (8,736), Wyoming (2,358).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Doddridge County in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Taylor, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 PM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Jefferson County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Taylor County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

