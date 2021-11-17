COVID hospitalizations drop to 519

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 17, 2021, there are currently 6,462 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 22 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,698 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 5,216 5,036 180 133 Greenbrier 3,643 3,550 93 100 McDowell 2,287 2,231 56 51 Mercer 6,529 6,264 265 181 Monroe 1,793 1,755 38 26 Nicholas 2,840 2,687 153 56 Pocahontas 785 766 19 18 Raleigh 8,758 8,518 240 187 Summers 1,205 1,186 19 31 Wyoming 3,593 3,531 62 67

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 529 171 89

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old male from Putnam County, a 49-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Barbour County, a 52-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, a 70-year old male from Brooke County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old female from Clay County, a 48-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, a 34-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Summers County, a 68-year old female from Hampshire County, and a 73-year old male from Preston County.

“Sadly, we have lost 22 more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state. I urge you to choose vaccination for the protection of your family, neighbors and friends.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (100), Berkeley (520), Boone (105), Braxton (45), Brooke (74), Cabell (244), Calhoun (34), Clay (26), Doddridge (15), Fayette (173), Gilmer (14), Grant (92), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (114), Hancock (85), Hardy (81), Harrison (275), Jackson (80), Jefferson (197), Kanawha (462), Lewis (49), Lincoln (128), Logan (102), Marion (268), Marshall (120), Mason (81), McDowell (59), Mercer (255), Mineral (98), Mingo (115), Monongalia (253), Monroe (34), Morgan (55), Nicholas (145), Ohio (185), Pendleton (33), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (25), Preston (141), Putnam (266), Raleigh (238), Randolph (78), Ritchie (21), Roane (68), Summers (20), Taylor (85), Tucker (24), Tyler (16), Upshur (127), Wayne (97), Webster (56), Wetzel (69), Wirt (22), Wood (221), Wyoming (68). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Online registration is open for the third round of the ​​”Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Doddridge, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wayne, and Wood counties.

Barbour County:

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County:

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County:

7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County:

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County:

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV

Gilmer County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Foodland parking lot, 2 Foodland Plaza, Glenville, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County:

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County:

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County:

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Upshur County Board of Education Office, 102 Smithfield Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County:

7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Related