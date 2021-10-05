COVID hospitalizations back down to less than 900

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 5, 2021, there are currently 11,348 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 4,516 4,211 305 105 Greenbrier 3,178 2,973 205 82 McDowell 2,002 1,812 190 39 Mercer 5,431 4,976 455 160 Monroe 1,595 1,546 49 25 Nicholas 2,277 2,077 200 35 Pocahontas 659 634 25 17 Raleigh 7,564 7,190 374 143 Summers 1,075 1,020 55 27 Wyoming 3,014 2,882 132 51

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 890 260 181

Deaths reported today are a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. Those include a 75-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 94-year old male from Cabell County.

“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight against COVID,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians through prevention efforts such as vaccination.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (79), Berkeley (737), Boone (180), Braxton (90), Brooke (81), Cabell (589), Calhoun (20), Clay (37), Doddridge (70), Fayette (305), Gilmer (40), Grant (109), Greenbrier (205), Hampshire (89), Hancock (174), Hardy (79), Harrison (679), Jackson (201), Jefferson (257), Kanawha (966), Lewis (153), Lincoln (133), Logan (235), Marion (538), Marshall (178), Mason (159), McDowell (190), Mercer (455), Mineral (190), Mingo (164), Monongalia (276), Monroe (49), Morgan (73), Nicholas (200), Ohio (141), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (25), Preston (317), Putnam (402), Raleigh (374), Randolph (83), Ritchie (88), Roane (140), Summers (55), Taylor (106), Tucker (39), Tyler (59), Upshur (153), Wayne (318), Webster (62), Wetzel (131), Wirt (42), Wood (639), Wyoming (132). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County:

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County:

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Brooke County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County:

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County:

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Hardy County:

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County:

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County:

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County:

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mingo County:

10:00 Am – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (Lower Level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County:

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Nicholas County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County:

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County:

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel:

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County:

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida Street and Madison Street), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln Elementary, 3010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Wyoming County:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

