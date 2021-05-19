COVID hospitalizations down to 210 in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 19, 2021, there have been 2,855,156 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 159,149 total cases and 2,767 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 2,836 2,684 152 76 Greenbrier 1,954 1,747 207 61 McDowell 1,214 1,131 83 24 Mercer 3,258 2,943 315 116 Monroe 950 903 47 17 Nicholas 1,266 1,028 238 19 Pocahontas 406 406 0 11 Raleigh 4,942 4,527 415 86 Summers 692 678 14 22 Wyoming 1,945 1,871 74 39

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 210 78 35

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Berkeley County, a 36-year old male from Webster County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old female from Raleigh County.

“The pain of grief runs long and deep,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine is the most powerful way to prevent further loss of life to this devastating disease.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,463), Berkeley (12,500), Boone (2,086), Braxton (962), Brooke (2,202), Cabell (8,754), Calhoun (361), Clay (529), Doddridge (609), Fayette (3,467), Gilmer (868), Grant (1,275), Greenbrier (2,835), Hampshire (1,871), Hancock (2,816), Hardy (1,541), Harrison (5,812), Jackson (2,143), Jefferson (4,646), Kanawha (15,087), Lewis (1,228), Lincoln (1,498), Logan (3,165), Marion (4,498), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,015), McDowell (1,579), Mercer (4,929), Mineral (2,881), Mingo (2,621), Monongalia (9,255), Monroe (1,149), Morgan (1,200), Nicholas (1,772), Ohio (4,240), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (923), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,911), Putnam (5,212), Raleigh (6,871), Randolph (2,680), Ritchie (718), Roane (640), Summers (827), Taylor (1,232), Tucker (531), Tyler (728), Upshur (1,894), Wayne (3,133), Webster (502), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (437), Wood (7,831), Wyoming (2,009).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Calhoun, Clay, Grant, Lewis, Pocahontas, and Wyoming counties in this report.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Calhoun, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County:

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County:

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County:

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Calhoun County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Calhoun County Middle/High School, (parking lot in front of school), 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Doddridge County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County:

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County:

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County:

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County:

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties:

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County:

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

