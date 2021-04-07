COVID-19 long hauler details three month battle with symptoms

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – “I would think I was getting better and then I would relapse again.”

Megan Suddreth is 32 years old. She tested positive for COVID-19 on January 2nd. More than 90 days later, she says she’s still feeling symptoms.

“I still experience severe muscle weakness,” Megan Suddreth said. “Extreme fatigue.”

Megan is a COVID-19 long hauler. These patients maintain neurological symptoms for weeks after initially getting the virus.

“I’m still suffering 96 days later with debilitating symptoms,” Megan said.

Megan has been married to her husband for nearly 17 years.

“My wife, in my opinion, is the toughest critter God ever put on this Earth,” said Megan’s husband James Suddreth.

He says they’ve never experienced anything like this before.

“What’s it been like for you, to watch her go through this?”

“Heartbreaking,” James said.

Megan gets treated in Beckley and in Morgantown at West Virginia University. Doctors are still trying to figure out the best course of action for her condition.

“Nobody can tell me how long this is going to last,” Megan said. “Nobody can tell me if I’ll ever be 100% normal.”

Megan says she’s about 75% recovered. That last 25% though, feels a long way off.

“It’s a constant reminder of what COVID-19 has done to me,” Megan said.

