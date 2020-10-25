COVID-19 Case Confirmed at Adventure’s on the Gorge

LANSING, WV (WOAY) – One person who attended Wings Night on 10/19/2020 at Adventures has tested positive for COVID -19.

CDC recommends testing close contacts for COVID-19 between days 5-7 of last contact. Local free testing opportunities are listed below:

Free Testing Opportunities:

10/27/2020—10-2 JW and Hazel Ruby Welcome Center Mount Hope—FCHD and partners

10/28/2020—10-2 NRHA at the old Kmart Complex in Oak Hill—NRHA *Flu shots also provided

10/30/2020—10-3 NRHA at the old Kmart Complex in Oak Hill—NRHA *Flu shots also provided

Walgreens–1201 Main Street, East Oak Hill, WV Pre-registration required

Please contact the Fayette County Heath Department at 304-574-1617 Monday -Friday between 8-4 for further information.