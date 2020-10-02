Couple sentenced after turning yard into makeshift dump

McDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Gary couple arrested for running an unauthorized dump are sentenced to time behind bars.

Gary Police Chief S.P. “Pat” McKinney says the two were both convicted of conspiracy charges and sentenced to a year in jail. They are able to spend that year on probation as long as the trash in their yard is cleared within 60 days.

“This is important to Gary because it’s shows that the prosecutor’s office and the magistrates will back us in our efforts,” said McKinney. “It was getting to a point where it’s kind of hard to tell someone to get rid of a single burn barrel or pick up three bags of trash when somebody has four tons of trash in their front yard.”

If the couple starts another dump site during the next year, they will have to finish the rest of their sentence behind bars.