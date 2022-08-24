Couple facing animal cruelty charges in Fayette County

Danese, WV (WOAY) – After receiving tips from the community, deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in Danese. Upon arrival, authorities discovered 15 dogs living inside and outside of the property in deplorable conditions with no food or water. Fayette County Sheriffs have charged Kenny Spade, 53, and Stacey Spade, 52, with fifteen counts each of animal cruelty and one count each of illegal dumping.

The couple is awaiting further court proceedings. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

