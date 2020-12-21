Couple arrested on child neglect charges after using drugs in front of a teenager

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Fayette County couple has been arrested on child neglect charges after being accused of using child support money to buy drugs.

According to a criminal complaint, Melissa Redden and her boyfriend Kurt Redden, were living in a home with Melissa’s teenage daughter. The teenager alleged that she witnessed both Melissa and Kurt using drugs and becoming high on a daily basis. According to the teenager, Melissa would sell most of their belongings, as well as her methadone treatment, and use child support money to support her drug habit. The teenager also advised that her mother became so high on several occasions she fell asleep at the wheel, leading the teenager to have to drive home.

Kurt Redden allegedly would provide the teenager with marijuana and introduced her to smoking it. Kurt Redden has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and contributing to delinquency of a child. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Melissa Redden was charged with child neglect, but was able to post bond.